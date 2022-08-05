Is that Bradley Cooper?! Police in Henry County, Georgia posted surveillance camera pics to their Facebook page to find a man who has been accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot. The post was quickly flooded with replies and has now gone viral, as the majority of responders focused on the fact that the suspect looked a lot like "Nightmare Alley" actor Bradley Cooper! Fans on Facebook were quick to spot the similarities between the criminal and the movie star, but also the differences!

