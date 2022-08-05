Main Content

Bradley Cooper Doppelgänger Wanted By Police In Georgia For Allegedly Shoplifting

Is that Bradley Cooper?! Police in Henry County, Georgia posted surveillance camera pics to their Facebook page to find a man who has been accused of shoplifting from a Home Depot. The post was quickly flooded with replies and has now gone viral, as the majority of responders focused on the fact that the suspect looked a lot like "Nightmare Alley" actor Bradley Cooper! Fans on Facebook were quick to spot the similarities between the criminal and the movie star, but also the differences!

