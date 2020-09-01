Also available on the nbc app

Bradley Cooper is definitely a mama's boy! The Oscar-nominated actor and directed opened up about life amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a conversation with "Hamilton" star Anthony Ramos for Interview magazine, revealing that he's been caring for his 3-year-old daughter, Lea, in quarantine, while also trying to protect his mom, Gloria Campano, from the virus. "I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house," Bradley said. "My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house because if she gets it, it's over."

