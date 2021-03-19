Also available on the nbc app

Maddox Jolie-Pitt reportedly testified against his father Brad Pitt during his parent's ongoing custody dispute. A source told Us Weekly that Brad and Angelina Jolie’s eldest son allegedly gave a testimony that "wasn't very flattering" towards Brad. "He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina has said she doesn’t support," the source claimed.

