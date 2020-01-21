Brad Pitt’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Congratulates Jennifer Aniston On SAG Awards Win: 'So Deserved'

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Aniston always looks glam on the red carpet. The actress took to Instagram to reveal how she kept her stunning 2020 SAG Awards dress free of any wrinkles, sharing a snap where she's reclining in a car throwing up a peace sign. The post came after the star won big at the award show for her role in "The Morning Show." On top of that, she made major headlines after reuniting with her ex-husband Brad Pitt backstage at the show.

