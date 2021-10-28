Main Content

Brad Pitt's Appeal In Angelina Jolie Custody Case Denied By Supreme Court

CLIP10/28/21

Brad Pitt's appeal in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie has hit a legal roadblock. On Wednesday, the California Supreme Court denied the actor's petition to review a ruling that disqualified the private judge overseeing the case. Jolie's lawyer told multiple outlets in a statement that she is "glad for the family to move forward cooperatively." A rep for Pitt said in part that the decision "does not change the extraordinary amount of factual evidence."

