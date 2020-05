Also available on the NBC app

The Brads of Hollywood have each other's backs! Brad Pitt took home gold for Best Supporting Actor at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Presenting him the honor was his dear pal, Bradley Cooper. After giving his fellow Brad a hug on the gala's stage, Pitt dropped a personal tidbit about his friend in the midst of an otherwise funny speech.

Appearing: