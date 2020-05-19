Fit Stars Over 50: Matthew McConaughey, Rob Lowe & Lenny Kravitz Share Their Secrets
CLIP 11/30/20
Main Content
Brad Pitt appeared in a special video for the 2020 graduating class of Missouri State University, which is located in his hometown of Springfield, Missouri. The school played Brad's encouraging message as part of their virtual graduation ceremony. "Brad here from quarantine," the Oscar-winner began his message, "It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know, we're rooting for you."