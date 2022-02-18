Also available on the nbc app

Brad Pitt is suing his estranged wife Angelina Jolie for selling her shares of their winery, Chateau Miraval. In new court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, the 58-year-old is requesting the court reverse the deal. The pair purchased the French winery together in 2008, but in October 2021, amid their heated divorce battle, Angelina sold her portion of the company to a Luxembourg-based spirit manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler.

