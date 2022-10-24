Main Content

Brad Pitt Slammed By F1 Racing Fans Over Martin Brundle Interview At U.S. Grand Prix

CLIP10/24/22

The Formula 1 racing community isn't too happy with Brad Pitt. The 58-year-old actor spent the past week in Austin at the U.S. Grand Prix as he is gearing up to star in a film about the sport. Over the weekend, Brad did the "grid walk," where famous former driver Martin Brundle interviews A-listers as they walk by for Sky News, but the "Ad Astra" star quickly skipped out on the interview, only sharing that his new film is "top secret." After seeing Martin snubbed, F1 fans slammed Brad for it.

