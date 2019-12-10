Brad Pitt Shuts Down Rumors About His Love Life: 'None Of It's True'

Also available on the NBC app

Brad Pitt is setting the record straight. The "Ad Astra" star weighed in on the recent rumors about his love life during an interview with The New York Times magazine. "I don't go out of my way to avoid it," he said of the reports. "I just don't seek it out. I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true." Brad has been linked to multiple women, including Charlize Theron and MIT professor Neri Oxman, since his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016. He was most recently connected to actress Alia Shawkat, however they are reportedly just friends.

Appearing: