Also available on the nbc app

Hollywood A-listers are shining the spotlight on the real stars of the COVID-19 pandemic! A few of Harry Connick Jr.'s celebrity pals, including Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx and Oprah Winfrey, joined him for the CBS special "United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes" to surprise and honor essential workers serving their communities during the ongoing health crisis.

Appearing: