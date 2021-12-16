Also available on the nbc app

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe are the comedic trio we never knew we needed in the new trailer for "The Lost City," out March 25. Sandra stars as a romance novelist who finds herself on an adventure not unlike the ones in her books after getting kidnapped by Daniel's eccentric billionaire, and her cover model – played by Channing, of course – comes along for the ride! And if that didn't sound wild enough, "The Lost City" also unleashes an A-list secret weapon: Brad Pitt!

