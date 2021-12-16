Main Content

Brad Pitt Rescues Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum Finds Leeches On His Butt In 'Lost City' Trailer

CLIP12/16/21
Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe are the comedic trio we never knew we needed in the new trailer for "The Lost City," out March 25. Sandra stars as a romance novelist who finds herself on an adventure not unlike the ones in her books after getting kidnapped by Daniel's eccentric billionaire, and her cover model – played by Channing, of course – comes along for the ride! And if that didn't sound wild enough, "The Lost City" also unleashes an A-list secret weapon: Brad Pitt!

