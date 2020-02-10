Brad Pitt's kids were on his mind following his big win at the 2020 Oscars! The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star gave a sweet shoutout to his six children in his acceptance speech after nabbing the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his acclaimed performance as Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino-directed film. "This is for my kids who color everything I do," Brad said. "I adore you. Thank you." The 56-year-old actor also praised co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, admitting, "Leo — I'll ride on your coat tails any day, man. The view's fantastic."

