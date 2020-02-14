Also available on the NBC app

Even Henry Winkler gets a little starstruck sometimes! The "Barry" actor has been living it up this awards season and has run into lots of fellow A-listers on the red carpet, including Brad Pitt. "I believe that I was fanning over Brad. I got to introduce my wife to Brad, and that was a very wonderful moment," he told All Access at "An Evening with Henry Winkler," an event thrown by The Paley Center for Media in his honor. Henry also told Access about his proudest accomplishment: writing more than 30 children's books!

Appearing: