Brad Pitt spoke in the press room just after his Oscar win for best supporting actor in "Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood," and laughed when Angela Bishop from Network 10 Australia asked the actor if he would be updating his Tinder profile now. Brad also explained what prompted his political reference, saying "I was really disappointed with this week … and I don't think we should let it slide." And, the dad of six says he'll have a conversation with they're kids if they want to act "when they turn 18," but he wants them to "follow their bliss."

