Even the flu can't put a damper on Brad Pitt's sense of humor! The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor joked about being under the weather while chatting with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he was honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award. "I've been fighting a little bit of the flu," he said. "Everyone is. We must all be making out with each other or something because everyone's got it!"

