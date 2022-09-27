Main Content

Brad Pitt Is 'Spending A Lot Of Time' With Emily Ratajkowski Amid Relationship Rumors (Reports)

CLIP09/27/22

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are continuing to spark romance speculation, as new reports surface that they are hanging out more. A source told People the duo, "are spending a lot of time together." It's not clear if they are catching feelings, though. The source notes that, "friends aren't sure if it's serious," and that the two don't "appear to be 'dating' formally." The news comes just weeks after reports came out that Emily has filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

