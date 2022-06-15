Also available on the nbc app

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow are taking a walk down memory lane! More than 20 years later, the former couple gave fans an inside look at what their relationship was like before they broke off their engagement, in a new interview for Gwyneth's brand, Goop. "It's lovely to have you as a friend now," Brad told his ex before the pair shared that they still have love for each other. "I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years," Gwyneth joked.

