Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Reunite With Exes For Their Kids' Graduations
CLIP 06/20/22
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow are taking a walk down memory lane! More than 20 years later, the former couple gave fans an inside look at what their relationship was like before they broke off their engagement, in a new interview for Gwyneth's brand, Goop. "It's lovely to have you as a friend now," Brad told his ex before the pair shared that they still have love for each other. "I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years," Gwyneth joked.