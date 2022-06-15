Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow Still ‘Have Love For Each Other’ 26 Years After Splitting

CLIP06/15/22
Also available on the nbc app

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow are taking a walk down memory lane! More than 20 years later, the former couple gave fans an inside look at what their relationship was like before they broke off their engagement, in a new interview for Gwyneth's brand, Goop. "It's lovely to have you as a friend now," Brad told his ex before the pair shared that they still have love for each other. "I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years," Gwyneth joked.

Appearing:
Tags: Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, engaged, Goop
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.