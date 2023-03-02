Main Content

Brad Pitt Goes On Romantic Camping Getaway In New Commercial

CLIP03/01/23

Brad Pitt is taking on a new romantic role in a new ad! In the commercial, Brad goes on a Malibu camping date with a pretty brunette. The two enjoy time cooking by the fire, then pack up and take a seaside drive home to settle back into domestic life, with Brad brewing some coffee for two. Access Hollywood takes a look at the commercial and breaks down on the actor's romantic history both on and offscreen.

