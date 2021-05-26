Also available on the nbc app

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a contentious legal battle over custody of their children for years. Now, a source close to the situation tells Access Hollywood that a judge has ruled in favor of Pitt and he has been awarded him joint custody of Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. The former couple also share son Maddox, but he is 19 years old and is no longer part of the custody battle. Access Hollywood has reached out to Pitt and Jolie’s legal teams for comment.

