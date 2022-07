Brad Pitt is getting real. In a new interview with GQ, the 58-year-old star opens up about getting sober, nearing retirement and what he's discovered about himself along the way. "I consider myself on my last leg. This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?" Brad shared.

