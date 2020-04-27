Also available on the NBC app

Earlier in the month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would pick A-list actor Brad Pitt to portray him on SNL should the time come—and last weekend, Fauci’s wish came true! The physician appeared on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia” and told host Francisco Cáceres that Brad “did a great job.” But more importantly, Dr. Fauci said the actor proved he was a “really a classy guy” when he delivered a heartfelt message as himself at the end of his SNL monologue.

