Brad Pitt is giving back to a longtime friend! The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star appears in Monday's episode of the Property Brothers' new HGTV series "Celebrity IOU" and helped renovate his longtime make-up artist, Jean Black's home. In a promo, the actor is seen getting emotional as he hugs his friend. Jonathan Scott recently video chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and revealed that Jean had to apply make-up to Brad's behind to get him camera-ready for "Legends of the Fall" and the actor poked fun at that moment in the episode. "Celebrity IOU" airs April 13 at 9/8c on HGTV.

