Brad Pitt went deep into space for his latest role! Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles caught up with the actor at the "Ad Astra" premiere in Los Angeles, where they chowed down on astronaut food and discussed his sexy man bun from his recent GQ photo shoot. Plus, find out what Brad remembers from his guest-starring role on "Friends" almost 18 years ago!

