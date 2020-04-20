Also available on the nbc app

Even when it's cloudy, Brad Pitt is still a welcome ray of sunshine! The A-lister made a surprise cameo on John Krasinski's hit YouTube series "Some Good News," proving once again he really can pull off any role! Brad stepped in when John needed a moment to collect himself after getting a personalized message from astronauts on the International Space Station. Though Brad's "SGN" appearance was kept under the radar, it actually isn't the first time he's served as a makeshift meteorologist. Many fans likely remember the Oscar winner serving as the weatherman on Comedy Central's "The Jim Jefferies Show."

