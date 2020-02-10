Also available on the nbc app

Brad Pitt is also keeping up with the Kardashians! Fresh off his win for Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star shared a candid moment with Kim Kardashian during her date night with husband Kanye West at the Vanity Fair afterparty. Brad was seen grasping one of the reality star's hands as he leaned in close for a chat. The KKW Beauty mogul attended the star-studded bash with her hubby and sister Kylie Jenner by her side. The evening was also a family affair as the 22-year-old later joined ex-boyfriend Travis Scott and older sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian for another soiree!

