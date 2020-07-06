Also available on the NBC app

Brad Pitt was way ahead of the curve when it came to realizing the benefits of a face mask! While the star promoted his flick "Ad Astra" in Japan back in September 2019, Brad praised the country for be "so considerate" for their longstanding practice of covering their mouths and noses when sick. "I saw all the people in the faces masks at the airport, I thought, ‘That’s a bit paranoid — why are they so paranoid?' Then I came to understand it’s when you have a cold and [you’re] protecting others — and I think that’s so considerate," he said at the time.

