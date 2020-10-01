Main Content

Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's 'Girl, Interrupted' Co-Star As Witness In Custody Trial

CLIP10/01/20

Brad Pitt’s legal team has tapped one of Angelina Jolie's former co-stars to take the stand in their upcoming custody trial. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and his estranged wife are set to appear in court next week as he requests for their custody agreement to be changed, legal documents show. Access Hollywood obtained the witness list for both Angelina and Brad, which were each filed in LA County Superior Court last month. One of the character witnesses on Brad's list is actress Jillian Armenante, Angelina’s “Girl, Interrupted” and “A Mighty Heart” co-star.

Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
