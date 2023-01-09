Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big to celebrate their little one! Over the weekend, the couple hosted a massive, star-studded, baby shower to mark the upcoming birth of their daughter. The event's guest list brought together A-listers, including Brad Pitt, according to Dailymail.com. The "Flight Attendant" star and the "Ozark" actor even had a stunning 400-drone light show which displayed sweet nods to their baby girl.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight