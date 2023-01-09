Main Content

Brad Pitt Attends Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey's Epic Star-Studded Baby Shower

CLIP01/09/23

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big to celebrate their little one! Over the weekend, the couple hosted a massive, star-studded, baby shower to mark the upcoming birth of their daughter. The event's guest list brought together A-listers, including Brad Pitt, according to Dailymail.com. The "Flight Attendant" star and the "Ozark" actor even had a stunning 400-drone light show which displayed sweet nods to their baby girl.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: kaley cuoco, Brad Pitt, tom pelphrey, baby shower, Baby
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.