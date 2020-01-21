Also available on the NBC app

Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie may no longer be a couple, but their business is still thriving. The superstars' Chateau Miraval winery has a new Rosé champagne on the way, according to Wine Spectator. The label is named for the French estate and vineyard the A-listers bought in 2008, where they also exchanged vows six years later. Though the Oscar winners have had a lengthy divorce process since announcing their separation back in 2016, Chateau Miraval is reportedly "busier than ever."

Appearing: