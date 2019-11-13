Brad Pitt And Adam Sandler Bond Over The Creative Ways They've Tried (And Failed) To Go Incognito

Also available on the NBC app

Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler cannot escape getting recognized in public! While chatting for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, the "Ad Astra" star and the comedian traded stories about the ways they've been spotted by fans, even when wearing some pretty good disguises. Brad revealed that he once got recognized in New York City while wearing a dinosaur mask, while Adam shared that a fan zeroed in on him while skiing with a helmet and goggles on. "I go, 'How did you know?' He goes, 'That big nose of yours,'" he recalled to Brad.

