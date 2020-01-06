Also available on the NBC app

Brad Pitt has no problem poking fun at himself! The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor addressed the ongoing tabloid stories about his love life when he and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio appeared on an episode of the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. "I'm just like trash mag fodder," Brad joked. "Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably." The A-list star also playfully dismissed the constant rumors of his romantic escapades when he accepted the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Golden Globes!

Appearing: