Grab a beer and a basketball! Brad Paisley attempted to demonstrate the viral TikTok "beersketball" challenge made popular by his new song "No I in Beer" when he joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez via Zoom. The country singer also chatted about performing at drive-in concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I can't tell you what it meant to see the fans actually in person, in some way," he said. "It was really inspiring how good they were with the restrictions that they had… I've never seen anything like it, and maybe never will again." Brad's single "No I in Beer" is available now.

