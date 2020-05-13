Also available on the NBC app

Brad Paisley video chats with Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez about his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley's recent Instagram video calling him out for his messy quarantine habits. Plus, the country star opens up about dying his wife's hair for her and jokes he may open his own salon when the lockdown lifts. Brad's new single "No I in Beer" is available now. And, Brad will be getting back together with his band this week for "Bud Light Seltzer Sessions: Your Flavor. Your Show." streaming on @bradpaisley, @ladyantebellum and @budlight social platforms this Friday, May 15th at 9:00 pm EST.

