Brad Paisley made a surprise Zoom appearance at the 40th birthday party of one of his biggest fans! Since Brad had posted his phone number for fans, Rachel Helton, the sister of birthday girl Mary Leuking, took a shot and texted him an invite – and it paid off big time! Mary, Rachel and their family told Access Hollywood all about the country star's big appearance during their video chat.

