Brad Paisley joins Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to discuss what it was like to co-host with Blake Shelton at the Grand Ole Opry. “You’ve seen the evidence of what he’s like to work with over the years. I did it anyway.” Brad also talks about how wife Kimberly Williams chose to go a month without alcohol, but thinks he could never do such a thing. “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music” airs Sunday at 9pm on NBC.

