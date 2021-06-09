Also available on the nbc app

Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner and her boyfriend Logan Kennison have both pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and murder in the first degree in the death of Dr. Thomas Burchard, who had been helping Turner financially. It was just last month when Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall visited the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nev., to exclusively speak with Kennison. He told Zuri about his romance with Turner, as well as Turner's connection to Dr. Burchard. Plus, Dr. Burchard's fiancée, Judy Earp, shared her perspective on her late partner's monetary support. Access has reached out to Turner's attorney about the charges against her but has not heard back.

Available until 07/08/21

Appearing: