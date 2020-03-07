Also available on the nbc app

"Dateline's" newest episode tells a story of love and deception about a man who is accused of conning multiple women out of millions of dollars. That man, Derek Alldred, is speaking out to "Dateline" for the first time after one of his former girlfriends brought together a group of his alleged victims to make him face justice. "Dateline" correspondent Andrea Canning tells All Access about the stunning allegations. "Dateline's" "The Perfect Guy" airs March 6 at 9/8c on NBC.

