Six-year-old Bridger Walker became a hero when he saved his sister from a vicious dog attack, which he has the scars to prove. His aunt posted his story hoping it would get the attention of the "Avengers," and Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. were among those who sent the young boy sweet messages. To further celebrate his heroic act, Access Hollywood surprised Bridger with a shoutout from his idol, YouTuber MrBeast. See his sweet reaction to the video message!

