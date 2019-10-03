'Boy Meets World' Star Maitland Ward Gets Candid About Her 'Evolution' To Porn: 'I Felt Ready'

Also available on the NBC app

We're sure Mr. Feeny didn't see this one coming! Maitland Ward, who shot to fame playing Rachel McGuire in the 90s hit "Boy Meets World," has left family-friendly entertainment behind and is heating things up with her career in the adult film industry with a new feature-length movie dubbed "Drive." "I felt ready. It wasn’t like I was saying, 'Oh, I want to do this all along,' but it was like, ‘I need to do this',” she told In Touch Weekly.

Appearing: