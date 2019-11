Also available on the NBC app

He's here! "Boy Meets World" star Danielle Fishel and her husband, Jensen Karp, announced the arrival of son Adler Lawrence Karp via Instagram after the actress gave birth to their first child one month early on June 24. Following the initial "nightmare" of finding fluid in the newborn's lungs, the parents have learned on each other as doctors continue to care for their baby boy in the NICU.

