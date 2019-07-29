Also available on the nbc app

Fans of Wendy Williams are not happy with Bow Wow. The rapper posted a photo of the talk show host in a bikini and wrote, "They say it’s a hot girl summer" next to a laughing emoji, a doctors mask emoji and a puking emoji. People sounded off responding to Bow Wow's post, rallying behind the "Wendy Williams Show" host and sharing their support for her, while putting the musician on blast for the rude post.

