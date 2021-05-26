Also available on the nbc app

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif have pretty much seen it all on their cosmetic surgery reality series "Botched." The docs are back for their seventh season, and this time around, you should expect the unexpected! "We have some of the strangest cases we have ever seen," Dubrow tells Access Hollywood, with him and Nassif sharing teasers for some of the wild episodes in store. Plus, the reality stars share how the pandemic changed how many people were seeking their help: "Now that the masks are coming off, there is a giant surge in demand." "Botched" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on E!

Available until 06/25/21

Appearing: