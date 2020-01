Also available on the NBC app

"Born This Way" stars Cristina Sanz and Angel Callahan sit down with Access Live co-hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans to dish about their proposal and recent wedding. Plus, Cristina reveals what she wants viewers to take away from the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning show. "Born This Way" Season 4 premieres on Aug. 15 at 8/7c on A&E.

Appearing: