Boris Kodjoe joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover for Access Daily to chat about the new season of ABC’s “Station 19.” He explained why he feels that it’s important for his show to be tackling modern-day issues surrounding Covid-19, “I gotta applaud Krista Vernoff our showrunner and obviously Shonda Rhimas for doing that because we’re tackling all these current issues that are relevant and people can relate to,” he said. “We’re living in a Covid world. We’re filming and we’re wearing our masks and washing our hands and we’re staying socially distant. There’s so many people who are suffering, struggling through this time and I think it’s only just for us to represent that and obviously represent these first responders who are putting their lives on the line every day.” “Station 19” airs Thursday nights on ABC.

