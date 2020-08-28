Also available on the nbc app

Missing mother of five Jennifer Dulos' husband Fotis died following a suicide attempt back in January while facing charges of murder and kidnapping in connection with her disappearance. Fotis' girlfriend Michelle Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence, and hindering prosecution, all of which she has pleaded not guilty to. She's currently out on bail awaiting trial and is set for a bond hearing on Aug. 28. Ahead of the appearance, new footage has been released of Troconis' interview with police, as well as footage of Fotis disposing garbage. Legal expert Loni Coombs explains what this means for Troconis' hearing.

