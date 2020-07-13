Saint & Chicago West Play Hide-And-Seek Amid Kim Kardashian's Whoville Christmas Decorations
Three generations of Bollywood’s famous Bachchan family have tested positive for coronavirus. 44-year-old actor Abhishek Bachchan shared the news on Twitter, revealing that he and his father Amitabh are staying at the hospital until further notice. Abhishek’s wife, fellow actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the disease.