Authorities have discovered the body of Robert F. Kennedy's late granddaughter, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, five days after and her 8-year-old son Gideon's canoe apparently capsized in the Chesapeake Bay near her mother's Maryland home. Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police announced that Maeve's body was found in 25 feet of water and 2.5 miles south of the canoe's starting point. Gideon is presumed dead and the search for his body is set to continue on April 7.

