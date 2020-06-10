Also available on the NBC app

Morgan Miller is honoring her late daughter on the anniversary of her tragic death. Morgan and Bode Miller’s daughter Emeline passed away after a drowning accident two years ago, and now the parents are teaching their young children water safety to avoid another horrible accident. The 33-year-old shared video of her 7-month-old twin sons learning how to swim alongside the heartbreaking caption, “I would give anything to hear her cry.”

