Also available on the nbc app

Bode Miller and wife Morgan's family is growing again! In a new interview with People Magazine, the couple announced that they are expecting a baby in November 2021. “We're finally on our last pregnancy. We're at the finish line,” the Olympic champion told the magazine. The happy couple are also parents to son Nash, 6, Easton, 2 and 18-month old twins Asher and Aksel. The couple tragically lost their daughter Emeline in a drowning accident back in June 2018. Bode is also dad to son Nate, 8, and daughter Dace,13 from two previous relationships.

Appearing: